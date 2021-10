Diablo 2: Resurrected reviewed on PC by Jon Bolding. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Diablo 2: Resurrected updates the graphics of a great, classic action RPG for a new generation. It masterfully preserves the mood of a singular game, and at the same time it preserves the gameplay as it has been for over a decade - mostly for better, occasionally for worse. Unfortunately, parts of that gameplay that were standard 20 years ago just look bad now, or feel like a waste of our time. Those looking for the old king can find it right here, but they might want to politely bow rather than kneel.

