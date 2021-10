Jade Peters joins the School as a Psychology Technical Lead. We asked her about herself and her work. Throughout my work, I aim to give voices to those with lived experiences. This includes those with mental illnesses, but also spans to trauma, victim blaming, the experience of being ‘female’ in a man-made world, and how our gender can subsequently impact our quality of life, and mental health outcomes. I enjoy working in an environment that promotes inclusivity, accessibility, and engagement. I strive to reflect these values throughout my work, including in research, teaching and resources.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO