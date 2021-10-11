Local Briefs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — SafeHaven will hold a Halloween bonfire party on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at 633 N. Wayne Street in Piqua. The event will feature dinner and snacks, games, as well as a costume contest. Doors are open to current SafeHaven members in Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties as well as to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support. Call for free transportation to this event or to become a member for free! Darke County SafeHaven: 937-548-7233 or www.safehaveninc.com.

