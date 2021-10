Big news broke on Thursday that Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More five-star quarterback Walker Howard, a class of 2022 recruit committed to LSU, would take an unofficial visit to Notre Dame this weekend to watch the Fighting Irish take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. This is a name Irish Illustrated had been tracking for months when we were told that he had a strong relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, and it looks like that connection is paying off to at least give the Irish a shot at the 6-1, 195-pounder this weekend.

