CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 6 early NFL odds, betting lines: Cleveland Browns favored over 5-0 Arizona Cardinals

By JIM DERRY
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Saints off this week, what will Who Dats be watching for in this sixth week of NFL action. The biggest game could be an intra-conference matchup as Cleveland, coming off a wild loss at the Chargers on Sunday, will head back home to take on undefeated Arizona, where the Browns are a slight favorite. Also, the red-hot Buffalo Bills are favored as they try to stop Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans next Monday night.

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Chargers#Buffalo Bills#Nfc South#Caesars Sportsbook#Tampa Bay Lrb#New York Giants
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald sees Cardinals’ Kyler Murray as MVP frontrunner

Starting the season 4-0, the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray are taking the league by storm, and a former Arizona legend is taking notice. “Well they look fabulous,” former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said about his old team on the newest episode of his podcast, Sirius XM’s Let’s Go!. “Obviously Kyler is really taking the next step … And now is the frontrunner for the MVP in my opinion. He’s really got great command of it.”
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
All Cardinals

How Can Cardinals Replace Maxx Williams?

Although the Arizona Cardinals are 5-0 following their 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the team wasn't all smiles and celebrations following a tough win over a divisional opponent. Tight end Maxx Williams was carted off the field near the end of the first half after sustaining a horrid...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals React to Maxx Williams Injury

Anybody who has played the game of football will tell you that the sport creates a brotherhood between teammates. So when Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams departed Sunday's 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on the final drive of the first half, the Cardinals emptied their side of the field as the entire team went and showed love and gave words of encouragement to Williams before he was driven away in a cart.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 6 odds, picks: Lookahead lines for Browns vs. Cardinals and Titans vs. Bills

Exactly when you decide to place your bets is crucial when it comes to NFL betting. Looking ahead at future lines is always smart in case you identify a game where the spread may increase or decrease depending on what happens during the current week. For example, wouldn't you like to have the Buffalo Bills at +3.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs instead of +2.5? You could have for no extra charge if you placed that bet last week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy