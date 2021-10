“We’re still a good team.” - Preston Williams. I’m sorry, Mr. Williams, but I disagree. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Tampa, Florida to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their defense must have missed the flight. We all know that when you’re facing the most successful quarterback in NFL history – and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, plus Leonard Fournette and others – that things aren’t going to be easy, but a week after the New England Patriots held that murderer’s row of an offense to 19 points, Miami’s unit fell flat on their faces while giving up a whopping 45 points before Bucs’ head coach, Bruce Arians, eventually called off the dogs late in the contest.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO