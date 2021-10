A recent editorial in The Forum advised that North Dakota should invest the $700 million received from the American Rescue Act wisely. The editorial highlighted a number of projects in which the state might invest federal monies such as soybean crushing plants, carbon capture projects and hydrogen production. These projects sound very important and likely will have major impacts on the economic future of our state. Unfortunately, none of the projects mentioned in the editorial have anything to do with mitigating the impacts of future pandemics or the damage inflicted from the current pandemic.

