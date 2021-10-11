Toledo football confident that wrongs will be righted

Jason Candle thinks Toledo is close.

The Rockets are in unfamiliar territory this season, with diminishing returns on offense after a decade of high marks.

In the past 10 seasons, beginning in 2011, UT has ranked ninth, 32nd, 39th, 15th, 30th, seventh, 14th, 30th, 36th, and 13th nationally in total offense. At the halfway point of 2021, Toledo is 71st, averaging less than 400 yards per game.

“We’re in a unique situation,” Candle said. “We’re No. 1 in the league in yards per play and dead last in number of plays run. I haven’t been in that situation before. That means that every play matters, especially in the red zone and third down. Those plays become heightened, and when you don’t have a lot of success in those situations, there becomes more pressure and anxiety.”

Toledo (3-3, 1-1 MAC West) ranks 90th in time of possession, evidence of its boom or bust offense where big plays are just as common as 3-and-outs. The Rockets are 35th in plays of 30 or more yards (15), 13th in plays of 40 or more yards (11), 12th in plays of 50 or more yards (seven), fourth in plays of 60 or more yards (six), and third in plays of 70 or more yards (three).

Only 25 teams have punted more than Toledo, which ranks a dismal 106th in third-down conversions.

“I think we were really close to breaking out and having a really great performance on offense Saturday,” Candle said. “We just didn’t execute in some tough moments. We have to find out why there was a lack of execution and fix those plays. When this Saturday comes, we’re going to have to execute on those plays.”

In Saturday’s 22-20 loss to Northern Illinois, the Rockets were 1 of 10 on third down. The most glaring issue with UT’s third-down offense is that the yardage to gain is too often 3rd-and-medium and 3rd-and-long, low-percentage plays that put added stress on the offense.

Ill-timed penalties, missed blocks, and a smorgasbord of execution mistakes have contributed to needing a chunk of yards to get a first down.

“Attention to detail, coming together. That’s all it really is,” senior running back Bryant Koback said. “We’re just a few little things here and there from the game being completely flipped.”

The production from Koback has surged the past two weeks, with 173 rushing yards, an average of more than seven yards per carry, and three touchdowns. He caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on Saturday, presenting a glimpse of what the Toledo offense was expected to be, or as Candle described it, “finding some of that consistency that we all know and love around here.”

The circumstance at quarterback, debated ad nauseum each week, seems to illustrate the jumbled nature of the offense. Musical chairs usually doesn’t make a Grammy-winning album — and there’s a reason two-quarterback systems rarely last beyond a few games, a reality that Candle is still reluctant to accept.

“Rhythm is going to happen through execution,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is, you have to execute. It’s not a quarterback thing, it’s an execution thing. Whichever guy goes in there and executes at a high level, that’s who your quarterback is.”

Koback is supremely confident that the offense will revert to previous iterations, where yards and touchdowns weren’t hard to come by and third down wasn’t an obstacle.

The Rockets are keeping their 3-3 record and most recent loss to Northern Illinois in mind as they prepare for Central Michigan. A hint of anger can fuel a positive outcome, but UT doesn’t want to reside in the past. On Sunday, they leave the previous Saturday behind and develop a plan to correct what went wrong.

“After watching the film, you highlight the mistakes, you highlight what you didn't execute,” Koback said. “You make a mental note and highlight it for the next week, and you attack those things in practice. A loss is a loss, you have to move on. You can’t dwell on things. Just like you can’t dwell on a win.”

How to approach losses is becoming all too familiar for the Rockets, who are entering a week of reflection and resolve as the division hangs in the balance.

“Mid-American Conference West football games are really good and tough, hard games,” Candle said. “They require elite execution and high-level accountability, and that’s what we’re searching for right now. We’ll have to have that each week moving forward.”

First Published October 11, 2021, 8:39pm