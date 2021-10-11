CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Navigating Arrival Stories through Art

southernct.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it mean to be American? What stories do Americans tell themselves about their own American identities? Thuan Vu, professor of art at Southern, has two paintings in a new exhibition at the Katonah Museum of Art in Katonah, NY, that explores questions like these and more. Called Arrivals, the exhibition is curated by Heather Ewing and includes such artistic luminaries as Titus Kaphar, Kara Walker, Dorothea Lange, Ben Shahn, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Roger Shimomura, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and many other talented artists.

news.southernct.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
Katonah, NY
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Walker
Person
Ben Shahn
Person
Dorothea Lange

Comments / 0

Community Policy