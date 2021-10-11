Navigating Arrival Stories through Art
What does it mean to be American? What stories do Americans tell themselves about their own American identities? Thuan Vu, professor of art at Southern, has two paintings in a new exhibition at the Katonah Museum of Art in Katonah, NY, that explores questions like these and more. Called Arrivals, the exhibition is curated by Heather Ewing and includes such artistic luminaries as Titus Kaphar, Kara Walker, Dorothea Lange, Ben Shahn, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Roger Shimomura, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and many other talented artists.
