Winhawk swimmers top Red Wing in nail-biter

The Winona Winhawk ladies swim and dive program had a great week as it won three dual meets, two on Tuesday versus Black River Falls, Wis., (126 to 37) and the co-op team of Onalaska, Holmen, Aquinas, Galesville, Ettrick, and Trempealeau (88 to 86), and one Thursday versus Red Wing, Minn. (95 to 91). These were some close meets as the girls have been training very hard in preparations for the end of the season, which is just around the corner.