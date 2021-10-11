CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Wing, MN

Winhawk swimmers top Red Wing in nail-biter

winonapost.com
 4 days ago

The Winona Winhawk ladies swim and dive program had a great week as it won three dual meets, two on Tuesday versus Black River Falls, Wis., (126 to 37) and the co-op team of Onalaska, Holmen, Aquinas, Galesville, Ettrick, and Trempealeau (88 to 86), and one Thursday versus Red Wing, Minn. (95 to 91). These were some close meets as the girls have been training very hard in preparations for the end of the season, which is just around the corner.

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

FDA panel recommends booster shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Friday voted to recommend authorizing a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The agency's vaccine advisory committee voted unanimously, 19-0, to recommend authorization of a second dose as early as two months after the primary shot for anyone aged 18 and older.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Red Wing, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Red Wing, MN
Winona, MN
Sports
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas

Comments / 0

Community Policy