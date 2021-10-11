CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

“Boogie Man Season”

southernct.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s October, and that means the season of horror is upon us. For History Professor Troy Rondinone, though, it’s just another month: Rondinone, who researches the cultural history of the American asylum, has tracked the character of Michael Myers from the Halloween horror film franchise through all of the films. Rondinone looks at Michael Myers and the Halloween films in an article in PsychologyToday, “Boogie Man Season: This Halloween, America’s legendary slasher, Michael Myers, returns to kill” (October 4, 2021).

news.southernct.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boogie#Horror Film#History#American#Psychologytoday
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy