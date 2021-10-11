It’s October, and that means the season of horror is upon us. For History Professor Troy Rondinone, though, it’s just another month: Rondinone, who researches the cultural history of the American asylum, has tracked the character of Michael Myers from the Halloween horror film franchise through all of the films. Rondinone looks at Michael Myers and the Halloween films in an article in PsychologyToday, “Boogie Man Season: This Halloween, America’s legendary slasher, Michael Myers, returns to kill” (October 4, 2021).