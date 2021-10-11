BTC poses limited risk at current price – Bill Miller

What should you do if all of your Bitcoin profits are not reported on your US tax return? You have to have at least given it some thought by now. How would the Internal Revenue Service know? This is a question I get from customers as least as often as I read it in print. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the chances of being chosen for an IRS audit were about one in every 100 taxpayers that year. This year, with more duties (management of conformance with the Affordable Healthcare Act) and reduced funds, the chances of avoiding an audit are even greater. However, choose to understate your income and be discovered. The outcome may have serious repercussions for you and a negative impact on the future of Bitcoin regulation as a whole and before we get to the example, make sure to register and see review yourself on the BitiQ and learn all the different ways to earn in the digital currency.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO