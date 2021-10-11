CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTC poses limited risk at current price – Bill Miller

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Miller believes that cryptocurrency is the virtual gold of the 21st century. • BTC is approaching new all-time highs in its price trading at $57000. Millionaire businessman Bill Miller recently offered statements about Bitcoin regarding its price hike. Miller, the Miller Value Partners creator, thinks that the token has little risk for current trades.

