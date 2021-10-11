CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. wheat futures fall on profit-taking ahead of USDA report

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade hard soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures closed on a down note on Monday, after the market saw a flurry of bargain buying early in the session. * Bargain buying in wheat was expected early, after most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit a one-week low on Friday. * Traders also note some buying by funds looking for a hedge against inflation, amid continued tight supplies after a drought-stressed harvest. * MGEX spring wheat futures ultimately fell on profit-taking, after the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract on Friday hit its highest since Aug. 13. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery settled down 2-1/2 cents at $7.35 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat futures settled the day down 1 cent at $9.45-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $7.32 a bushel. * Traders said they are closely watching for the results of U.S. Agriculture Department's global supply and demand report on Tuesday. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Monday it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 23-Dec. 3 using 180-day letters of credit. * Russian wheat export prices rose for a 13th consecutive week, supported by limited supply, a stronger rouble and a higher global benchmark in Paris , analysts said on Monday. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Is There Going to Be a Food Shortage in the U.S. in 2021?

If you visit a local grocery store, you might notice that several items including toilet paper and diapers are in short supply. Many people wonder if there will be a food shortage in the U.S. in 2021. Article continues below advertisement. First, the global supply chain is broken, which impacts...
GAS PRICE
Agriculture Online

Food prices rise, outpaced by U.S. inflation rate

Pulled by strong meat prices, September food prices were 4.6% higher than a year ago, said the Labor Department on Wednesday. The monthly Consumer Price Index report said the annual U.S. inflation rate was 5.4% in September, compared with 5.3% in the preceding month. Energy and food showed large increases...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 2-4 cents, wheat up 4-5 cents, soy up 6-7 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat firming overnight amid global supply concerns and strong demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell below its 50-day moving average Wednesday, but climbed back to it overnight. * China has raised its mininum purchasing price for wheat to 2,300 yuan ($357) per tonne, up from 2,260 yuan per tonne in 2021 in 2022, the state planner said, part of an effort to enhance grain security in the country. * Iran needs to buy a record 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current season, Iranian industry sources said, after its domestic crop was hit by drought. * French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season are expected at 2.4 million tonnes, down from 2.9 million projected last month, Farm office FranceAgriMer said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 5-1/4 cents higher at $7.24 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.28-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last up 8-3/4 cents at $9.57-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures were steady to firmer overnight, but gains were capped by harvest pressure as the U.S. corn crop comes in bigger than expected. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract touched $5.06-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its lowest level since Sept. 10. * Turkish grain board TMO provisionally bought 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3-3/4 cents at $5.16 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained slightly overnight, supported by recent export activity but pressured by the ongoing U.S. harvest, yielding stronger-than-expected bushels. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * U.S. soybean crushings likely fell to a three-month low of 155.072 million bushels of soybeans in September, down 2.4% from August, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. * November soybeans were last 6-3/4 cents higher at $12.02 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#U S Agriculture#Chicago Board Of Trade#Reuters#K C Hard Red#Cbot#Mgex#Gasc#Russian
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grain futures steady after slide on U.S. supply outlook

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures prices crept up on Thursday, finding chart support after sharp losses over the past two sessions on higher-than-expected U.S. grain supply forecasts. It has been a rocky week for the corn and soybean markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

NWFCS Expects Profits For Wheat Growers; Mixed Results For Hay Growers

As we wrap up our six part Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot series today, we take a look at Northwest dryland crops, hay and wheat. “The hay industry outlook calls for variable returns. Producers in drought-stricken areas produced less hay and losses are likely,” said Bill Perry Vice President At NWFCS. “On the other hand, producers with stable irrigation supplies will be profitable. Rising input costs will weigh on margins for all producers in 2022.”
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures fall on meaty supply; cattle rises on export demand

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live and feeder cattle futures firmed on Thursday, as relatively steady cash cattle prices offset higher feed costs weighing on the feeder market, traders said. Meanwhile, lean hog futures continued to slide on a seasonal trend of robust supplies, even as hog...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly loss on higher supply view

CANBERRA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Friday and were poised to record weekly losses of more than 3% as forecasts for ample global supplies offset hopes of renewed Chinese demand. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Egypt
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for 2nd week of losses; soybeans, wheat under pressure

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday, and are set for a second week of declines, while soybeans faced headwinds on expectations of ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crops. Wheat futures eased after closing higher in the previous session. "U.S. corn and soybean crops yields...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Chinese corn gets cheaper, regains lost share from wheat in feed rations

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China's key Shandong hub have fallen to the same levels as wheat this week, for the first time in a year, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain in animal feed rations, traders and analysts said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen at 7.23 mln tonnes -stats office

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 7.23 million tonnes in September, lower by 0.2% compared to an estimate made in August, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of Sept. 15. CROP (tonnes) 2021-Sept 2021-Aug 2020-final wheat 4,942,409 4,912,380 4,902,414 rye 127,050 132,641 172,364 barley 1,758,794 1,792,371 1,816,182 oats 205,992 208,884 183,357 triticale 198,303 207,446 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,232,547 7,253,721 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,027,271 1,035,780 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French maize harvest 15% complete by Oct. 11

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 15% of the grain maize crop by Oct. 11, compared with 7% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. The harvest continued to lag the pace seen last year when 62% of the crop had been gathered by the same stage, the office said in a weekly cereal report.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 11

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop conditions and harvest progress of grain maize and the sowing progress of soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 40 ending Oct. 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 40 average in France 0 1 10 77 13 Week 39 2021 0 1 10 77 12 Week 41 2020 4 12 26 53 5 GRAIN MAIZE HARVEST Percent harvested Week 40 average in France 15 Week 39 2021 7 Week 41 2020 62 SOFT WHEAT SOWN Percent sown Week 40 average in France 13 Week 39 2021 4 Week 41 2020 11 WINTER BARLEY SOWN Percent sown Week 40 average in France 24 Week 39 2021 9 Week 41 2020 15 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures near three-week low amid ample U.S. supply

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell to their lowest prices in about three weeks on Wednesday amid pressure from plentiful supplies, analysts said. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures also finished lower at CME. Hog supplies tend to increase in the autumn, pushing more...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 49.7 mln T

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Post lowers its MY 2021/22 projected planted area for soybeans to 17.0 million hectares. This reduction of 500,000 hectares will translate to total projected production of 49.7 million metric tons, 2.3 million metric tons below the USDA Official estimate. The reduction in area is driven primarily by better anticipated margins for other crops, especially corn. Dry weather in the northernmost sunflowerseed production area meant that some farmers didn't plant or delayed August planting in many parts of the Provinces of Chaco and Santiago de Estero, but good planting conditions in Santa Fe Province mean that northern Argentina will see a partial recuperation of sunflowerseed production in comparison with MY 2020/21."
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Report Shows Spring Wheat Supplies in Peril

Each month, USDA releases their World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), providing the market with the Department's best guess on a range of production and demand forecasts. It is only every quarter, however, that we see the release of the USDA's National Agriculture Statistics Survey (NASS) quarterly Stocks report. These four reports reign supreme in my opinion, as they provide actual data on the stocks of grain held both on-farm and off. The data provided are not estimates or a range of possibilities; they are the actual physical level of grain in the United States on a set date. This data can, and often does, set price expectations for the following weeks and months. On the Sept. 1 Stocks report, released on Sept. 30, USDA showed the spring wheat supply situation in the United States is even more grave than feared this summer.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 31.5 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - gov't

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 growing season, the government said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 6. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. As of the same date...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Surge in yields brings biggest U.S. soybean crop ever

The U.S. soybean hit parade, with record production in 2016, 2017, and 2018, will continue this year with the largest crop ever, the government forecast on Tuesday with the harvest in full swing. A late-summer surge in likely yields per acre prompted the USDA to say the crop will be 2% larger than its previous estimate.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 155.072 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell to a three-month low in September, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy