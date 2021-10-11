U.S. wheat futures fall on profit-taking ahead of USDA report
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade hard soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures closed on a down note on Monday, after the market saw a flurry of bargain buying early in the session. * Bargain buying in wheat was expected early, after most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit a one-week low on Friday. * Traders also note some buying by funds looking for a hedge against inflation, amid continued tight supplies after a drought-stressed harvest. * MGEX spring wheat futures ultimately fell on profit-taking, after the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract on Friday hit its highest since Aug. 13. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery settled down 2-1/2 cents at $7.35 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat futures settled the day down 1 cent at $9.45-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $7.32 a bushel. * Traders said they are closely watching for the results of U.S. Agriculture Department's global supply and demand report on Tuesday. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Monday it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 23-Dec. 3 using 180-day letters of credit. * Russian wheat export prices rose for a 13th consecutive week, supported by limited supply, a stronger rouble and a higher global benchmark in Paris , analysts said on Monday. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)www.agriculture.com
