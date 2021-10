Actress Lili Bernard has come forward to speak about alleged events that took place between her and Bill Cosby back in 1990. According to CNN, on Thursday, she filed a lawsuit against Cosby, citing that he allegedly drugged and raped her in Atlantic City around or in August of 1990. She claims that she met Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” the previous month and he offered to be her mentor when it came to her career in acting.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO