CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh County, WV

Local 4-H camp to support Raleigh County Parks and Rec costume vault at fall festival

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd0Mb_0cO3oZ1S00

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County 4-H Camp- located at 200 Martin Street in Daniels- is planning to support a good cause at its Fall Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Local 4-H’ers are asking attendees to bring gently used Halloween costumes to donate to the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation’s costume vault.

Molly Williams, Director of Parks and Recreation, says the costume vault was created several years ago to lessen the financial burden on families. The county collects new and gently used costumes, which are given to children in need of a costume for free.

“Costumes can be very expensive,” Williams explained, “Dressing up and pretending to be someone or something else is helpful for the imagination and development. We hope that every child in Raleigh County gets the opportunity if that is something they want to do.”

According to Williams, the costume vault grows a little more each year. Last year, the county gave out more than 50 costumes.

Those who donate a costume during the Fall Festival will be entered into a drawing. One costume equals one chance to win. The event will also feature carnival games, prizes, crafts, and concessions.

The festival is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per carload.

Those who can’t make it to the Fall Festival but still want to donate a costume are encouraged to do so.

Costumes can be dropped off at the Lake Stephens Pavilion/Office- located at 1400 Lake Stephens Road in Surveyor- until November 6, 2021. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The RCRPA Beckley Office- located at 116 N Heber Street- is also accepting costumes. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Costumes can be picked up after office hours from Sunday, October 17 until Saturday, October 30. Please call 304-946-5293 before picking up a costume.

Learn more about the RCRPA’s costume vault here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

City of Charleston announces date for Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas preparations for the City of Charleston are underway. On Tuesday, the city announced its plans for the annual Christmas parade. The event will be held on Thursday, December 9, beginning at 7 p.m. Parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard. The parade...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Society
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Daniels, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Society
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Lootpress

Bluegills often show up when we are casting for other gamefish

Anglers usually catch them when they’re fishing for something else. And to paraphrase a famous ecological saying, “In nature, all things are connected,” and bluegills are one of those points of connection. Though targeted directly by few Mountaineer anglers, once hooked, the bluegill offers a fine fight and makes for...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

5k and Conference to be held at Appalachian Bible College

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Appalachian Bible College invites the public to Missions Conference 2021, themed “Laying New Foundations: Going where the Gospel Isn’t.” Corporate sessions will be held Monday, October 25 (9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 7:00 PM); Tuesday, October 26 (11:00 AM, 7:00 PM); and Wednesday, October 27 (11:00 AM) in Anderson Hall. Sessions will also be streamed at abc.edu/live.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Lootpress

Greenbrier County Commission votes to ends mask mandate

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, October 12, the Greenbrier County Commission voted to end the Greenbrier County Mask Mandate that went into effect on September 12, 2021. This is effective immediately. Greenbrier County is currently orange on the state color map and while we are seeing fewer cases...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Fall Festival#Parks And Recreation#Carnival Games#The Rcrpa Beckley Office#Rcrpa
Lootpress

Third Cleanup scheduled

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Commission will hold its third Fall Countywide Cleanup for 2021 this Saturday, October 16, for the Elkview/Clendenin area at the Old Herbert Hoover High School parking lot. Items accepted at the Cleanup include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires with...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy