Local 4-H camp to support Raleigh County Parks and Rec costume vault at fall festival

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County 4-H Camp- located at 200 Martin Street in Daniels- is planning to support a good cause at its Fall Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Local 4-H’ers are asking attendees to bring gently used Halloween costumes to donate to the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation’s costume vault.

Molly Williams, Director of Parks and Recreation, says the costume vault was created several years ago to lessen the financial burden on families. The county collects new and gently used costumes, which are given to children in need of a costume for free.

“Costumes can be very expensive,” Williams explained, “Dressing up and pretending to be someone or something else is helpful for the imagination and development. We hope that every child in Raleigh County gets the opportunity if that is something they want to do.”

According to Williams, the costume vault grows a little more each year. Last year, the county gave out more than 50 costumes.

Those who donate a costume during the Fall Festival will be entered into a drawing. One costume equals one chance to win. The event will also feature carnival games, prizes, crafts, and concessions.

The festival is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per carload.

Those who can’t make it to the Fall Festival but still want to donate a costume are encouraged to do so.

Costumes can be dropped off at the Lake Stephens Pavilion/Office- located at 1400 Lake Stephens Road in Surveyor- until November 6, 2021. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The RCRPA Beckley Office- located at 116 N Heber Street- is also accepting costumes. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Costumes can be picked up after office hours from Sunday, October 17 until Saturday, October 30. Please call 304-946-5293 before picking up a costume.

Learn more about the RCRPA’s costume vault here.