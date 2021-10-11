CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Shelmadine Inducted into UNK Hall of Fame

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five former student-athletes were inducted into the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Homecoming weekend, Oct. 8-9. The 2021 Hall of Fame members are volleyball player Erin (Brosz) Byrd ('06), men's golfer CJ Farber ('99), men's basketball player Anthony Harms ('03), women's basketball player Kalee (Modlin) O'Connor ('08) and football player Lannie Shelmadine ('68). Due to the pandemic there wasn't a 2020 Athletic HOF Class.

