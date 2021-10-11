CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newtown, WV

Prep Football: Mingo Central snaps four-game losing streak in win over Tolsia

By Bill Lusk
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyf8k_0cO3n9RG00

NEWTOWN – Norman Kennedy rushed for three touchdowns and Keadon Bolding ran for two as Mingo Central snapped a four-game losing streak with a 65-0 victory over the Tolsia Rebels Friday night at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.

Kennedy, who missed last week’s game against Greenbrier East with an illness, rushed for 172 yards on 15 carries and scored on runs of 15, 1 and 54. Bolding rushed for 139 yards and scored on runs of 4 and 20.

Mingo Central jumped out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and extended its lead to 36-0 halftime. A 23-point third quarter made it 59-0 before six points in the fourth finished the scoring.

Freshman Caden Porter threw for 157 yards and one touchdown while adding another touchdown on the ground. Preston Smith hauled in five passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. Kennedy caught two balls for 35 yards while J.R Perry had one catch for 29 yards and Hunter Collins one for 20 yards.

Michael Prater returned a fumble for a touchdown and Dylan Vance added a fourth quarter touchdown for the Miners.

“I was very proud of the way our offense protected the ball,” Mingo Central coach Chase Moore said. “Our staff did a fantastic job of having our players ready to play.”

Mingo Central improves to 2-4 and will travel to Shady Spring Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Tug Valley hosts speedy Mount View

NAUGATUCK – Last week’s bye week could not have come at a better time for the Tug Valley Panthers. Two weeks ago, in its 41-0 victory over the Tolsia Rebels, Tug Valley starting quarterback Elijah Fluty left the game with an injury and did not return to the lineup. Fluty’s status is unknown as of press time, but the bye week was an opportunity to rest up for what may be the hottest team in Class A, the Mount View Golden Knights.
NAUGATUCK, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Sherman and Van playing for more than a spade

VAN- Sherman and Van will be playing for more than cross-county bragging rights when they meet for the fifth annual “Showdown for the Shovel” Friday night at Van’s Herschel Jarrell Field. To Friday’s victor goes the spade, an old, rusty coal shovel awarded to the winner and has resided in...
VAN, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Logan heads to Poca looking for signature win

LOGAN- How long has it been since Logan was getting ready for a meaningful fall football game?. It turns out that eight years, 2013 – which also happens to be the last year that the Wildcats qualified for the playoffs – was the last meaningful October football game played. Eight years, but it feels like forever to Wildcat fans and supporters.
LOGAN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newtown, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Chapmanville returns from bye, hosts Wayne on homecoming

CHAPMANVILLE- Chapmanville Regional High School is back from its bye week and set to host Wayne for homecoming Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (1-5) are coming off a 55-7 loss to Class AA No. 1 Herbert Hoover on Oct. 1. The score, lopsided as it may appear, wasn’t indicative of how the young Tigers played the talented Huskies. With 3:30 to play in the first half, Chapmanville trailed 21-7 before a Hoover touchdown set the halftime score at 28-7.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mingo#American Football#Prep Football#Miners#Shady Spring
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy