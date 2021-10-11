Prep Football: Mingo Central snaps four-game losing streak in win over Tolsia

NEWTOWN – Norman Kennedy rushed for three touchdowns and Keadon Bolding ran for two as Mingo Central snapped a four-game losing streak with a 65-0 victory over the Tolsia Rebels Friday night at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.

Kennedy, who missed last week’s game against Greenbrier East with an illness, rushed for 172 yards on 15 carries and scored on runs of 15, 1 and 54. Bolding rushed for 139 yards and scored on runs of 4 and 20.

Mingo Central jumped out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and extended its lead to 36-0 halftime. A 23-point third quarter made it 59-0 before six points in the fourth finished the scoring.

Freshman Caden Porter threw for 157 yards and one touchdown while adding another touchdown on the ground. Preston Smith hauled in five passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. Kennedy caught two balls for 35 yards while J.R Perry had one catch for 29 yards and Hunter Collins one for 20 yards.

Michael Prater returned a fumble for a touchdown and Dylan Vance added a fourth quarter touchdown for the Miners.

“I was very proud of the way our offense protected the ball,” Mingo Central coach Chase Moore said. “Our staff did a fantastic job of having our players ready to play.”

Mingo Central improves to 2-4 and will travel to Shady Spring Friday night.