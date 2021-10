No doubt, Salt Lake City is in the midst of a golden age flourishing in an astounding network of murals. Street art and public art traditions have found their way into exhibitions at two of the city’s foremost museums, including the newest show at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts. Murals with Utah community themes also have been commissioned for buildings covering three major downtown projects that recently have opened their doors. And, celebrating its newest brand image campaign celebrating the city’s surprising, unconventional (or, precisely, West of Conventional) features, Visit Salt Lake has collaborated with the Utah Arts Alliance and the county mayor’s office to present a mural tour pass highlighting large-scale works created by ten Utah artists.

