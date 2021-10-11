CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Review

By Gareth Brierley
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2018 when the world was a different place, I spent some time at EGX Rezzed, situated in the heart of London’s docklands. A slightly smaller, more indie focused version of the UK’s bigger EGX event, I had the chance to check out and play a host of games. But there was one which stood out – a mysterious text-focused, point and click, RPG adventure game. That game was Disco Elysium. The half an hour I got to spend with Disco Elysium back then gave me all I needed to know, ensuring it was on my radar going forward, mostly as it was something very unique and utterly special. After releasing on PC through Steam, picking up nearly every award possible, it’s now time for the wonderful world of Disco Elysium to come to Xbox – in The Final Cut.

