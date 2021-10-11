CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Elk Has Tire Removed From His Head After Being Stuck For 2 Years

By Shelby
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After two tiring years, Colorado Parks & Wildlife officers were finally able to remove a tire from an elk's head on Saturday. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, an elk with a tire around its neck has been seen around the state for at least two years. But until now, officers have been unable to remove the large piece of rubber from his body.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Elk with tire stuck around its neck for years finally freed

Over the weekend, a bull elk in Colorado had a great weight taken away. The 600-pound (272-kilogram), 4.5-year-old elk had been wearing a tire around its neck for at least two years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers finally caught up to the animal, tranquilized it and removed the tire. The...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After several attempts, wildlife officers remove tire that was around an elk's neck for over two years

For two years, an elk was seen with a tire around its neck. Now, after several attempts, wildlife officials have freed the animal of the rubber hindrance. The bull elk was first spotted by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer in 2019 conducting a population survey of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness, about 30 miles west of Denver, according to a news release from CPW on Monday.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
New Country 99.1

Angry Bull Elk Charges People In Downtown Estes Park

There are certain things you DON'T want angry at you. At or near the very top of that list is an animal that can be about 5-6 foot tall, weigh anywhere between 500-700 pounds and can run up to 35-40 mph. That would be a bull elk and just recently, one of those suckers got mad and started charging people in Estes Park.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
WMI Central

Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — On Sunday, Sept. 19, three loose pit bulls mauled a Lhasa Opso and bit its two owners along the walking trail at Woodland Park. The 8-pound dog, Snickers, sustained massive injuries and nearly died. The pit bulls also bit the little dog’s owners, Candy Masone, 68 and Marco Masone, 65 and who were visiting from the Tuscon area.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for an owl that flew away from the Minnesota Zoo earlier this month has come to a sad end. The zoo said Gladys, an Eurasian eagle owl, was found hurt on a roadside by a neighbor, who took the owl to the zoo. Unfortunately, the veterinary team was unable to save Gladys. “For the last five years, Gladys has been a beloved ambassador of her species in the bird show,” the zoo said in a statement. “This is a difficult day for our team. Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community.” Gladys (credit: Minnesota Zoo) Gladys flew off of a tree during a training session. The zoo worked with wildlife officials to find the bird, and also asked for the public’s help, prompting tips and photos to pour in on social media.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Rangers#Wild Big Game Populations
New Country 99.1

What Are These Black And Red Bugs Taking Over Fort Collins?

In the past month or so, when I've stepped out onto my front porch, I've been swarmed by tiny black and red bugs that I've never seen before. There are hundreds of them, and for a second, I wondered if maybe I'd left something out on my porch on accident (it's where I keep my trash before it's picked up). Are they like flies, attracted to rancid smells in the garbage? I also thought maybe it was one of the many succulents I keep on my porch, luring the little bugs in.
FORT COLLINS, CO
New Country 99.1

Fort Collins Dumps 15,000+ Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Spring Creek

It was epic 'Ewwwww...' near the Epic Center on Friday, October 8, 2021, as while the city was trying to fix something, they made a horrible mess. I've spent many days at Edora Park in Fort Collins; it has Fort Collins' most popular disc golf course, with Spring Creek running along the north side of the park. I've dumped more than a few discs into the 'pond' area, which is just north of the tennis courts at the park.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
New Country 99.1

Have a Freaky Good Time at These Haunted Houses in Colorado

Thanks to COVID-19, haunted houses were more like a ghost town in 2020. Even the zombies couldn't search for brains because they were locked down and socially distanced. Now that the weather has cooled down and the spooky season is upon us, it is the perfect time to put your guard up and get slightly freaked out at a local haunted house in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Two Denver Zoo Tigers Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 isn't doesn't just affect humans. It turns out that big cats can catch COVID-19 too. The Denver Zoo has confirmed that two Amur tigers, Yuri and Nikita, have tested positive and showing signs of COVID-19. The Denver Zoo's Twitter says that the two tigers have been observed sneezing, coughing,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Tire removed from elk's neck after more than 2 years

PINE, Colorado — An elk with a tire around its neck for at least the past two years has been finally freed of the obstacle. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers were able to tranquilize the bull and remove the tire on Saturday. Officers had to cut the antlers off...
PINE, CO
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy