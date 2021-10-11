2021-22 Big 12 Basketball Top 25 Returning Players: Jalen Bridges
Jalen Bridges is a part of our Heartland College Sports Big 12 men’s Top 25 returning players countdown as we get closer to the 2021-22 college basketball season opener. Where he left off: It wasn’t until Oscar Tshiebwe decided to transfer from West Virginia that Bridges had the chance to discover his true role in West Virginia’s offense. His season averages (5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game) underscore that late start. Once he got his legs under him as a starter, Bridges started to produce consistently.www.heartlandcollegesports.com
Comments / 0