CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021-22 Big 12 Basketball Top 25 Returning Players: Jalen Bridges

By Matthew Postins
heartlandcollegesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Bridges is a part of our Heartland College Sports Big 12 men’s Top 25 returning players countdown as we get closer to the 2021-22 college basketball season opener. Where he left off: It wasn’t until Oscar Tshiebwe decided to transfer from West Virginia that Bridges had the chance to discover his true role in West Virginia’s offense. His season averages (5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game) underscore that late start. Once he got his legs under him as a starter, Bridges started to produce consistently.

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 32-24 Win Over Texas

It was the only Top 25 showdown in the Big 12 Conference in Week 7 and it sure did live up to the hype. The Oklahoma State Cowboys went to Austin and after trailing 17-3, the Pokes came back and beat the Texas Longhorns 32-24. This game will go a long way in determining who is going to be playing for a Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in December.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehead State#Tcu#All Big 12 Freshman Team#Mountaineers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders football vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Texas Tech football team will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a homecoming game for KU at 3 p.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Texas Tech Red Raiders were defeated 52-31 by TCU in Lubbock on Oct. 9. The loss left Texas Tech with...
LUBBOCK, TX
WJTV 12

No. 5 Alabama visits Mississippi St, seeking rebound in SEC

Alabama hopes its wakeup call restored the focus and execution the Crimson Tide has lacked at times this season. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide certainly can’t afford another falloff with Mississippi State ready to pounce at home. Last week’s 41-38, final-play loss at Texas A&M knocked Alabama (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) off its No. 1 perch and dealing with […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Look: Major College Football Stadium Has Emptied Out

Lane Stadium is supposed to be one of the loudest venues in all of college football. It was anything but that on Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech hosted Pitt. This season began with such promise for Virginia Tech. However, the Hokies have really struggled to find their footing ever since they fell short to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 18.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Is Gonzaga still the favorite in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 college basketball rankings for 2021-22?

After a busier-than-usual summer due to the delayed withdrawal deadline for the NBA draft, and then some significant reclassifications and commitments in August, roster changes expectedly slowed in September. We did make some tweaks since the last update in late August, however, moving a couple of veteran-laden groups in UConn and St. Bonaventure to the back end of the rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Big Ten basketball: Projected leading scorers for the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 college basketball season is right around the corner and the Big Ten figures to be one of the nation's premier conferences. With that in mind, analytics site barttorvik.com recently projected the Big Ten Conference's top-10 leading scorers. Many of the top players on the list tested the waters...
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Ohio QB Armani Rogers makes college football history with electric TD run vs. Buffalo

Ohio got off to a blistering start against Buffalo on Saturday, before eventually losing 27-26, scoring three touchdowns and ending the first quarter with a commanding 21-0 lead. It's just the kind of start the Bobcats needed as they've begun the season at 1-5, and the offensive explosion was highlighted by a record-setting 99-yard touchdown run by quarterback Armani Rogers.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy