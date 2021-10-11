Lincoln Riley Won’t Publicly Commit to a Starting Quarterback Against TCU
The quarterback position in Norman, Oklahoma is the most-talked about quarterback position in college football right now. Spencer Rattler entered the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite, but his fall from grace culminated on Saturday against Texas, when after a second turnover he was replaced by Caleb Williams, who led Oklahoma to the largest comeback in Red River Rivalry history.www.heartlandcollegesports.com
