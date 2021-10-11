CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Lincoln Riley Won’t Publicly Commit to a Starting Quarterback Against TCU

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quarterback position in Norman, Oklahoma is the most-talked about quarterback position in college football right now. Spencer Rattler entered the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite, but his fall from grace culminated on Saturday against Texas, when after a second turnover he was replaced by Caleb Williams, who led Oklahoma to the largest comeback in Red River Rivalry history.

