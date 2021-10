The Milwaukee Brewers came oh-so-close to making a spectacular out on an Adam Duvall pop-up on Tuesday. In fact, it was close enough that umpires ruled it an out on the field. The play occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning of a must-win NLDS Game 4 for the Brewers as they trailed the Braves, 2-1, in the best-of-five series. Duvall popped up Eric Lauer's first pitch of the at-bat behind home plate on the third-base side. Catcher Omar Narvaez gave chase, but couldn't come up with the ball.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO