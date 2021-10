The median rent has skyrocketed more than 13% so far this year, far outpacing both wage growth and the average 3% increases in the years leading up to the pandemic. In fact, rents have gotten so expensive that full-time minimum-wage workers can now afford one-bedroom apartments in just 7% of U.S. counties. Even for solidly middle-class young professionals, renting a house or apartment by themselves is often completely untenable in major cities like New York or San Francisco -- both financially and emotionally. Many choose to find roommates not just to split the cost, but also for the social benefits they provide. In fact, 7.5% of 25-34-year-olds now live with non-familial roommates, nearly double the 4.3% who did so a generation ago in 1990.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO