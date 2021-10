Kelly Clarkson has been awarded her epic Montana ranch by a judge who ruled that the home she purchased during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock belongs to the singer. Producer Brandon had contended that the ranch belonged to them jointly but the judge decided differently, handing down a ruling that the ranch falls within the scope of the couple's prenuptial agreement; Kelly had purchased the ranch during their marriage and was the sole titleholder and so it belongs only to her.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO