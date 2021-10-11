CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man Shot After Argument over Alabama's Upset Loss to Texas A&M, per Police

Cover picture for the articleA man was fatally shot over an argument about Alabama's college football loss to Texas A&M this weekend, per ESPN. According to Alabama police, 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was found shot outside a home in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer. According to Lt. Christian Clemons, Pickens had been involved in an argument with another man at a gathering when the homeowner asked the two men to leave.

CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
