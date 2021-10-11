Man Shot After Argument over Alabama's Upset Loss to Texas A&M, per Police
A man was fatally shot over an argument about Alabama's college football loss to Texas A&M this weekend, per ESPN. According to Alabama police, 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was found shot outside a home in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer. According to Lt. Christian Clemons, Pickens had been involved in an argument with another man at a gathering when the homeowner asked the two men to leave.www.chatsports.com
