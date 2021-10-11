CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Lone Airtanker Salutes Mainer Lost In Battle 77 Years Ago

A fitting tribute to a warrior lost at sea. Second Lieutenant Ernest N. Vienneau of the U.S. Army was only 25 years old when he was shot down in battle on November 6th, 1944. In the days of World War II the young Mainer was fighting for the world's freedom some 3,800 miles away from his hometown of Millinocket.

