CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Feast of the Hunters' Moon, 10/9/21

By Staff video
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWjaz_0cO3azQ800

Musicians dressed in period garb perform for festival-goers.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 15

Today’s Birthday (10/15/21) Grow what you love this year. Dedication and focus animate romantic objectives. Shifting course with changing financial tides this autumn leads to good news this winter. Collaborative efforts pay off this spring, before summer silver flows your way. Raise the level of your game. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Bewitched’ Officially Ended After This Happened

Oh my stars, do you believe in magic? Bewitched made it so, and as we watched spellbound Samantha with the twitch of her nose, a little magic found us, on the other side of the television screen… so how did they even decide on the nose twitch? And those practical effects, how were they done?
TV & VIDEOS
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lance Bass and Husband Share Birth of 'Baby Dragon' Twins

Back in June, Bass, 42, told People that he and artist Turchin, 34, had gone through years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage in their journey to become dads. "You have your vision of how it's all going to go, right? When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about," Lance said at the time.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Mom boss sheds new light on surprise cancellation

CBS sitcom Mom was suddenly cancelled back in February, and now a network chief has finally discussed the reasons why. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed mother daughter duo Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who try to overcome their addiction issues and attend Alcoholics Anonymous together.
TV SERIES
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy