Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he is ‘bored’ by questions on COVID-19 deaths

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he did not want to be “bored” with questions about the milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths that Latin America’s biggest country passed a few days ago. Bolsonaro’s poll numbers have fallen due to his handling of the pandemic, rising...

