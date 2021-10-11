Muskets, Feast of the Hunters' Moon 10/9/21

Warm Springs Fire Management would like families and friends to take part in this year’s firefighter memorial parade on Saturday October 9th starting at 11am. Line up witll be on campus then the parade will go down to the Community Center for a loop around Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. From there they will go up to Fire Management. Everyone is welcome to participate in honor of a wildland firefighter and the community is welcome to come out and enjoy the parade.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO