The Energy Report: Crisis Mode

The global elites are starting to find out that the ridiculous steps they have taken to fight climate change are backfiring, and their cure is worse than the disease. The global energy crisis becoming more pronounced, and the globe-saving do-gooders now have set the stage on a path of huge economic risk and the potential for more political instability. The Lack of Cap X spending on fossil fuels as we warned is causing shortages. Agencies like the International Energy Agency (IEA) that incorrectly predicted surging oil demand now have left the markets short of supply. As I wrote back on March 17: