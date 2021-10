China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to its new space station on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date, state media said, in the latest landmark in Beijing's drive to become a major extraterrestrial power. The three blasted off shortly after midnight (1600 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert, state-run news agency Xinhua said, with the team expected to spend six months at the Tiangong space station. After the launch, the China Manned Space Agency declared it a success and said the crew members "were in good shape", according to Xinhua. The mission -- twice as long as its 90-day predecessor -- will set up equipment and test technology for future construction on Tiangong.

