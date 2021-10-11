CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eugenioi Derbez And Eva Longoria To Star In ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTags: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Limelight has announced that Eugenio Derbez (CODA, Instructions Not Included), Eva Longoria (Sylvie’s Love, Overboard), Max Pelayo (Marisol), Reese Gonzales (“White Shoe”), Veronica Falcón (“Ozark”), Isabella Gomez (“One Day at a Time”), Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), and Kevin Alejandro (“Arrow”) have boarded Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Aitch Alberto will make her directorial debut and wrote the script, which is adapted from the acclaimed YA novel of the same name by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Eva Longoria uses this spray to cover her grays — and a two-pack's on sale for $16 at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If gray hairs are becoming unwelcome guests on your head, you can either risk touching up your roots at home, or you can invest in a wash-out root spray for the days that you want to feel your best. We have a feeling your hairstylist (and your expensive highlights) will thank you if you choose the latter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GreenwichTime

Eva Longoria on Building a Power Pipeline For Latinas: "I Hate When People Say the Talent Is Not Out There"

Once Eva Longoria became famous for starring in the TV show Desperate Housewives, she also became overwhelmed with pleas for her charitable support. “I was getting, like, 1,000 requests a week for, you know, dolphins in Japan and AIDS in Africa and sex trafficking in Thailand,” she says. “All of that is important to fix, right? But I learned quickly, I couldn’t do everything. And I wanted to stand for something.” A mentor pushed her to define where she wanted to make the most impact, and she realized it was in helping the Latina community. She didn’t want to just highlight the barriers women like her have faced; instead, she wanted to zero in on the ways they overcame. “How do we repeat success?” she says.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Listener’: Tessa Thompson To Topline Latest Feature From Director Steve Buscemi

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Steve Buscemi (Trees Lounge, Boardwalk Empire) has wrapped production on his latest directorial effort, The Listener, starring Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson (Passing, Westworld), Deadline has learned. The contained film written by Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) features only one on-screen role. It tells the story of Beth (Thompson), a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless, and worried. Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami, and as Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Veronica Falcón
Person
Isabella Gomez
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
ramascreen.com

Abbie Cornish And Laz Alonso To Star In Psychological Thriller DETAINED

Kinogo Pictures has announced that Abbie Cornish (Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” BRIGHT STAR, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI) and Laz Alonso (Amazon’s “The Boys,” AVATAR, FAST & FURIOUS) will star in the psychological thriller DETAINED, which will be directed by Felipe Mucci (TWO DEATHS OF HENRY BAKER) who also wrote the script with Jeremy Palmer. Rounding out the cast, the film will co-star Justin H. Min (“The Umbrella Academy”), John Patrick Amedori (“Dear White People”), Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”), Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies,” “Code Black”), Josefine Lindegaard and Breeda Wool (“Mr. Mercedes”).
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed, Wendy Williams Guest Hosts and More

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t have a Season 3 premiere date yet, but he’s already planning his next mission: Amazon Prime has renewed the John Krasinski-starring thriller for Season 4, our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) has boarded the series in an undisclosed role. In the third season — which recently wrapped production — “Jack is on the run and in a race against time,” per Variety. “He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limelight#Big Swing Productions#Broadway Productions#Korean#Latino#Mexican American
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Runs in Style Thanks to Victoria Beckham x Reebok

Eva Longoria proved that you can still work out in style this week with a little help from one of her close friends. The “Desperate Housewives” actress gave fans a look into her running style on Thursday, sharing a mid-run snap from her scenic route. For the outing, Longoria tapped Victoria Beckham’s latest collaborative collection with Reebok; the outfit teamed a coordinating split-strap sports bra with two-tone leggings, with similar styles available to shop at Reebok.com. The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ramascreen.com

First Look At Robin Givens In HBO Max HEAD OF CLASS

HBO Max has released this first look of Robin Givens as an all-grown-up Darlene Merriman in the upcoming Max Original series HEAD OF THE CLASS, inspired by the 1980s sitcom of the same name. The multi-camera family comedy, from executive producer Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs”) alongside executive producers...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hwchronicle.com

Aristotle and Dante Sequel Preview

“Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World,” by Benjamin Alire Sánez is set to be released Oct 12. The novel is the sequel to Sánez’s novel “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and is expected to further develop relationships and character arcs introduced in the first novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’

After spending more than a decade teasing out a story of real-life Black cowboys, Jeymes Samuel was finally on location in Santa Fe, N.M., gearing up to shoot his feature directorial debut, the high-octane Western “The Harder They Fall.” His dream project was about to become a reality. To help him realize his vision, he’d assembled an all-star cast headlined by Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, fresh off her supporting actress Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Netflix had put up $90 million to fund Samuel’s radical reimagining of what he calls the New West, an epic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

“NASH BRIDGES” 2-Hour Movie Premiere Date And Key Art

“Nash Bridges” 2-Hour Movie Premieres on USA Network Saturday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the key art here below!. USA Network will premiere its two-hour film “Nash Bridges” on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets November Launch, First-Look Photos (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: Ariana Guerra Talks Horror Film MADRES

In the anticipation of director Ryan Zarazoga's MADRES, part of Welcome To The Blumhouse's event, which arrives October 8th on Prime Video, I recently had the opportunity to interview the star of this new horror drama, Ariana Guerra at the film's virtual press junket. MADRES is about Beto (Tenoch Huerta)...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Watch This Trailer For HalleBerry’s Directorial Debut BRUISED

Netflix has released these key art and trailer for BRUISED. Produced by: Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Douglas. Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, introducing Danny Boyd, Jr., with Shamier...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy