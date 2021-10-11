Eugenioi Derbez And Eva Longoria To Star In ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE
Tags: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Limelight has announced that Eugenio Derbez (CODA, Instructions Not Included), Eva Longoria (Sylvie’s Love, Overboard), Max Pelayo (Marisol), Reese Gonzales (“White Shoe”), Veronica Falcón (“Ozark”), Isabella Gomez (“One Day at a Time”), Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), and Kevin Alejandro (“Arrow”) have boarded Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Aitch Alberto will make her directorial debut and wrote the script, which is adapted from the acclaimed YA novel of the same name by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.www.ramascreen.com
