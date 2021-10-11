Gov’t Mule announces New Year’s run

Band will perform in Philadelphia & NYC at the end of the year. Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule, who will release their first-ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues, on November 12th, has announced the return of their annual New Year’s run of shows. The three-night stand kicks off on Wednesday, December 29th at The Met in Philadelphia before the band heads to the friendly confines of The Beacon Theatre in New York City, their unofficial home-court venue, with back-to-back shows on Thursday, December 30th and Friday, December 31st as they close out the run and ring in the new year with a very special Black ‘n’ Blue New Year’s Show.