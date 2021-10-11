CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small plane crashes in California neighborhood engulfing home in flames

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
KGTV

(SAN DIEGO) — A small twin engine plane crashed in Santee, California, near San Diego, fully engulfing at least one home in flames, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said.

There are at least two burn victims who are believed to be from the home, Garlow said.

The plane also hit a UPS box truck and knocked out a hydrant, Garlow said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

