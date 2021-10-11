CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Small plane crashes in California neighborhood engulfing home in flames

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYIRd_0cO3USLB00
KGTV

(SAN DIEGO) — A small twin engine plane crashed in Santee, California, near San Diego, fully engulfing at least one home in flames, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said.

There are at least two burn victims who are believed to be from the home, Garlow said.

The plane also hit a UPS box truck and knocked out a hydrant, Garlow said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A central California county executive has pledged immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside an office building — sleeping on conference tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
45K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy