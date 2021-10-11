CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojamu Announces The Listing Of Its Native OJA Token On The Uniswap Platform

Cover picture for the articleOjamu, an optimal digital marketing strategy platform driven by AI and blockchain technology, is happy to announce it is now listed on Unisawap. The Uniswap listing marks a significant milestone for the AI-powered MarTech company that is based in Singapore. As per the announcement, Ojamu has successfully listed its native token, OJA a leading decentralized global exchange. Notably, the listing will provide the project with several potential trading pairs for its token.

