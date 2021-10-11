Bay Springs man charged with burglary, aggravated assault, rape
A Bay Springs man accused of burglary, aggravated assault, and rape has turned himself in to the Bay Springs Police Department. According to Bay Springs Police Department Chief Daniel Gilmore, on Sunday, October 3, around 2 a.m., the Bay Springs Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding an assault and burglary at a residence inside the Bay Springs City Limits on Highway 15. Officers arrived on the scene and interviewed the victim to retain a brief description of a suspect.impact601.com
Comments / 0