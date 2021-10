During WWE Q2 2021 earnings call earlier this year, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was asked if he sees AEW as competition in the same way he once viewed WCW. “I don’t consider them competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day, not anywhere near close to that,” McMahon responded. “And I’m not so sure what their investments are as far as their talent is concerned, but perhaps we can give them some more.”

