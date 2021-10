Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared the first look at Tanjiro Kamado's fight with the new villain Daki coming in Season with a new trailer! The Fall 2021 anime schedule has kicked off with several new anime making their debut along with a bunch of notable returns for the season so far, but soon Demon Slayer will be coming back for its highly anticipating second batch of episodes. After spending some time with the Mugen Train arc for the first few episodes, the second season will be taking on the next major arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga later this year.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO