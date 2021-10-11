The real deal

From Eugene to Heart of Gold and Lindey's Lake House, the smash burger trend is here to stay in Cleveland. Thin, crisp and smothered in cheese, smash burgers are making a serious comeback in Cleveland. Chefs all over town are jumping on the fast casual trend, paying homage to the nostalgia of thin, griddled cheeseburgers with a plethora of unique ingredients. “You’re seeing a lot of chefs really get creative with smash burgers,” says Eugene’s chef and owner Michael Schoen. “The smash burger itself [leads] you away from half-inch thick, medium rare, classic style burgers.” Here are three smash burgers making our mouths water right now.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO