School board candidate survey informs parents, voters on critical education issues

idahofreedom.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActions of local school boards are at the forefront of many parents’ minds. Families and voters all over the country have been angered over school boards’ mask mandates, curricular choices, and unnecessary school closures. Ironically, voter turnout for school board elections is low. Parents who want to see change in...

Idaho Statesman

Hear from the candidates: Our 2021 voter guide to the Nampa School Board election

Three Nampa School Board seats are up for election this November. No incumbents in zones 3, 4 or 5 are running to retain their seats. Trustees serve four-year terms. The Statesman sent surveys to each of the candidates on issues including COVID-19 mitigation measures, teacher retention and critical race theory. Their responses are unedited.
NAMPA, ID
The Tribune

Weld RE-4 School District board of education candidates present their views at public forum

Windsor residents Donna Gallagher and Darlene Krings went to a Weld RE-4 School District Board of Education candidate forum Thursday intending to vote for a candidate. Both Gallagher and Krings said their minds were possibly changed after the 75-minute event at Windsor High School, an evening the women appreciated for its upbeat and productive atmosphere.
WINDSOR, CO
wataugaonline.com

Board of Education honors school principals

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education paid tribute to the work of school principals during its October meeting in honor of National Principals Month. Principals from each school were invited to the meeting to be recognized. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott and the board thanked principals for...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County Republicans brawl over election integrity questions on school board candidate survey

A dispute between factions of the El Paso County Republican Party over whether to ask school board candidates to answer questions about election integrity and voting equipment ramped up this week, with one party officer resigning, another finding his official party email address had been disabled, and the county party distributing two competing sets of candidate questionnaires.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Tampa

State Board of Education Decides Not To Penalize Hillsborough County Schools For New Mask Policy

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Thursday, the Florida State Board of Education threatened to fine a total of ten school districts for going against the governor’s executive order. Both Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties were removed from that list because they adjusted their mask policies. Hillsborough changing the policy just one day before the board of education meeting. Hillsborough County Schools cut it close. On Wednesday the district removed it’s mask mandate with a medical opt-out, and instead replaced it with a mask mandate in which parents can opt-their child out by filling out a simple form, and doing this...
FLORIDA STATE
epcan.com

WSD3 school board candidate profiles

Why is the local school district important to you?. Hi, I'm Dave Dock, long time local resident, parent, and grandparent here in Security-Widefield. My wife, Charlotte and I have raised our children here in the Widefield public school system. I've spent over 35 years in the accounting world, both For-profit and Non-profit (Fund Accounting). I know what it takes to find bottom line results. I also know the importance of treating people fairly and finding what works. I have a very optimistic outlook for our great Widefield school district 3. Many dedicated administrators, teachers and staff have worked so very hard over the years to make our local schools a success. It is now my pledge to help ensure we keep it that way. Our future generation deserves every possible opportunity for success and leadership potential. While we strive in a world of chaos, I believe many of the issues of the day could be solved through mutual respect for each other. When it comes to our daily journey, my hope and prayer is that you, along with your family will "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" (LK 6:31)
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
Mountain Mail

Adamson write in candidate runs for Board of Education

Jennifer Adamson is a write-in candidate for Salida Board of Education District 3. Adamson said, “I will be there not just for the teachers and students but for the parents who help shape the success and support for Salida schools. All three are the heart of the schools. We all want safe and secure school environment.”
SALIDA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Quality of education a focal point in Roaring Fork School Board candidates forum

Meeting the diverse, ever-changing needs of students through improving teacher compensation and promoting parental involvement was a central point of discussion in a forum for the four Roaring Fork School District candidates at the Morgridge Commons in the Glenwood Springs Library on Monday night. The Issues & Answers Forum introduced...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
WLOS.com

Parents take financial concerns to Asheville City Schools Board of Education

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools parents took their concerns about a recent financial analysis of the school system to the board of education Monday night. “We all saw the financial analysis, and we know there’s big problems," one parent said during public comment. "We probably could’ve said we knew that without that document.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Candidate Intros: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education

During this local election season, 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro spoke with candidates for each of the races in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Each answered the same set of questions regarding their decision to run for elected office, their background in the community and what they wish for residents to think of when voting this fall. Their answers are shared here, as well as links to their respective campaign websites or pages. If a candidate did not respond or chose not to speak with 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro, it will be designated with no audio.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
newjerseyhills.com

Randolph school board 'For The Kids' candidates talk of 'critical juncture' for district

RANDOLPH TWP. - The grades K-12 school system is at a critical juncture, according to Board of Education candidates Tom Duffy, Peggy Kurtz and Michael LoCascio. The trio are running as a team for three, three-year terms on the Board of Education. Also seeking the three seats are incumbents Yong Wang and Allison Manfred. Michael Giordano is also running for one of the seats, but is not an incumbent.
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, OH
Daily Progress

Charlottesville parent groups to host School Board candidate forum Thursday

All five candidates for the Charlottesville School Board will field questions from the community during a forum Thursday, the only one scheduled so far. The Black Parents Association and CCS Joint PTO are hosting the virtual forum, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Youth Nex, a center at the University of Virginia focused on positive youth development, is supporting the forum as well.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
easternshorepost.com

School Board Member Responds to Criticism

First, I want to thank all the teachers, administrators, and parents who have been supportive of me in my work on the school board. I am doing my best to educate myself on matters of our public school system. If I called on you for your input and guidance, please know I value your opinion and appreciate your insight.
Centre Daily

Election 2021 voters guide: Meet the candidates for school board in State College & Bellefonte

Education: Bellefonte 1969, Michigan State University, B.S. 1974. Qualifications: Current board member; Former: Peace Corps Volunteer, VISTA volunteer, Spring Township Planning Commission, Agland Preservation Committee. Q: If elected, what will be your top three priorities, and how will you address them?. A: Funding the needs of the district while respecting...
INDIANA STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Meet The Republican Candidates For School Board

Democrats and Working Families Party school board candidates have hosted fundraisers. Now it’s time for Republicans trying to win seats Nov. 2. Incumbent Board of Education chair John Weldon and running mates Mary Gaits and Peter Perillo will engage a meet the candidates night on Friday in Black Rock. Democratic...
mycbs4.com

ACPS and parent react to state board of education sanctions

April Webster had two kids who attend Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) she says they live with family member who is immunocompromised, and was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and has six months to live. “I cannot imagine even not being able to breath when she barely breathes already,"...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

