School board candidate survey informs parents, voters on critical education issues

Why is the local school district important to you?. Hi, I'm Dave Dock, long time local resident, parent, and grandparent here in Security-Widefield. My wife, Charlotte and I have raised our children here in the Widefield public school system. I've spent over 35 years in the accounting world, both For-profit and Non-profit (Fund Accounting). I know what it takes to find bottom line results. I also know the importance of treating people fairly and finding what works. I have a very optimistic outlook for our great Widefield school district 3. Many dedicated administrators, teachers and staff have worked so very hard over the years to make our local schools a success. It is now my pledge to help ensure we keep it that way. Our future generation deserves every possible opportunity for success and leadership potential. While we strive in a world of chaos, I believe many of the issues of the day could be solved through mutual respect for each other. When it comes to our daily journey, my hope and prayer is that you, along with your family will "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" (LK 6:31)

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO