OWATONNA (4-2) AT NEW PRAGUE (4-2) on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM. The Huskies wrapped up a first-round playoff bye and second seed in Section 1-5A with their homecoming victory over Rochester John Marshall last week. OHS can secure a winning record on Friday night at New Prague. As reported by Jon Wiesbrod on Owatonnafootball.com, the teams have some vary similar numbers for the season. They are very close on points for and points allowed and are tied for No. 16 in the QRF standings. The Trojans are more prone to run, while OHS has relied a bit more on passing overall.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO