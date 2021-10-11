CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Medical Association goes after Idaho doc for advocating alternatives to COVID-19 vaccines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never been a huge fan of the Idaho Medical Association, a big government special interest group that has often advocated for the most destructive of policy ideas. They’ve advocated for Medicaid expansion, allowing minors to get vaccines without parental permission, and requiring nearly all vaccines administered to adults and children in Idaho to go into a government database. They’re in the same camp as the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and Idaho Business for Education.

Tillicum
4d ago

Dr. Cole has the truth on his side. He’s also connected with some really great doctors and lawyers and has CLOUT!

24
perry c
3d ago

These have been available and the government does not want them used.

18
Susan Dalton
3d ago

Leave Dr Cole alone or you’ll never be able to survive the wrath of the survivors!

7
