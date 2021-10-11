Idaho Medical Association goes after Idaho doc for advocating alternatives to COVID-19 vaccines
I’ve never been a huge fan of the Idaho Medical Association, a big government special interest group that has often advocated for the most destructive of policy ideas. They’ve advocated for Medicaid expansion, allowing minors to get vaccines without parental permission, and requiring nearly all vaccines administered to adults and children in Idaho to go into a government database. They’re in the same camp as the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and Idaho Business for Education.idahofreedom.org
