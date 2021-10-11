Clinique’s Dark Spot Corrector Is the Brightening Serum of Our Dreams
Unfortunately for me, picking my skin, especially on my arms, is a form of anxious meditation. What’s left is even more anxiety—counterintuitive, I know—and a constellation of red bumps that will eventually turn brown, thanks to something I’m all too familiar with: hyperpigmentation. If you’re unfamiliar with that pesky little word, A: I envy you and B: it’s a term used to generally describe areas of the skin that appear darker than your regular complexion. Occurring in small patches or even larger areas, hyperpigmentation can affect your entire body—not just your face.www.byrdie.com
Comments / 3