Olympia, WA

Most state workers, WA hospital staff vaccinated for COVID

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new survey shows that nearly 90% of Washington’s hospital staff statewide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials with the Washington State Hospital Association say that among the remainder, there’s a mix of staff who have started the vaccination process, have either applied for or received an exemption and accommodation, or haven’t provided verification. It is estimated that those who may lose their jobs because of the mandate will land between 2% and 5% of hospital workers, which ranges between 3,000 and 7,500 employees.

