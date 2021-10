There are a lot of reasons to want to be lucky here in the Garden State. We want to make every green light every day, we play the lottery like it's going out of style, and let's not forget, we are the home of one of the great gambling capitals of the world, Atlantic City. So, there are ample opportunities to need to be lucky, but when it comes to the actual data, just how lucky are here in New Jersey?

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO