Battlefield 2042 Beta Impressions – Reinventing the Glory Days

Battlefield has always held a strange place in my heart. I adore Battlefield 3 for its campaign, I enjoyed but didn’t love Battlefield 4, and anything after that is ultimately forgettable in my eyes. Part of this is my young brain having a difficult time appreciating older periods, but the last two mainline entries just seemed unexciting in my eyes beyond the spectacle. For that reason, I’ve been excited about what Battlefield 2042 has to offer. The concept of returning to its modern-day glory is a fever dream for me, let alone all the improvements that are being made. Now that I’ve given the beta a good run though, does it make a comeback in full force? Find out in my impressions of the Battlefield 2042 beta!