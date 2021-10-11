Acting Syracuse women's basketball coach says no complaints about Quentin Hillsman were brought to him

Here is some of what Coach Dino Babers of Syracuse (3-3, 0-2) and a couple of his players said about Friday’s 7 p.m. (ESPN) game against No. 22 Clemson (3-2, 2-1): “Last time we beat them he came in and spoke to the team, which I thought was really cool. Our relationship is good. I think he does it the right way. I like his values. I like what his kids stand for. You can see he does a good job of raising young men.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO