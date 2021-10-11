Far Cry 6: The Long Drop Treasure Hunt

Far Cry 6 reviewed by Jon Ryan on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Far Cry 6 is some of the most fun I've had with this series in nearly a decade. Its cast delivers strong performances across an enjoyable story, even if it's also a fairly predictable one that doesn't always land the bigger swings it tries to take. And despite some faltering new inventory mechanics and a handful of bizarre design choices, its creative weaponry and more diverse crew of enemy types means capturing an outpost, ransacking a convoy, or even just taking a ride with a buddy has never felt better.

